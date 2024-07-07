Left Menu

India Invites Research Proposals for Quantum Labs

The Department of Telecom has called for research proposals on 'Quantum Standardisation and Testing Labs' from Indian academic and R&D institutions. The initiative focuses on developing quantum technologies to enhance communication systems' interoperability, reliability, and security, in line with the Prime Minister's vision for self-reliant and advanced telecom technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 15:31 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Telecom has issued a call for research proposals on 'Quantum Standardisation and Testing Labs' from Indian academic and research institutions, an official release stated on Sunday.

This initiative aims to pioneer developments in quantum technologies, ensuring communication systems are interoperable, reliable, and secure.

The proposed labs will act as hubs of innovation, bringing together developers, manufacturers, and academics to explore and utilize quantum technologies for the benefit of all citizens.

'The move is part of the Prime Minister's 'Jai Anushandhan' vision, aiming to foster R&D in telecom products and technologies that enhance the lives of Indian citizens,' the release noted.

This effort underscores India's drive towards self-reliance in quantum technologies and setting global standards in this advanced field.

'Beyond developing secure and efficient quantum communication systems, the initiative seeks to provide all Indians with advanced technologies that bolster everyday communication, data security, and overall digital experience,' the release concluded.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

