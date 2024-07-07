Broader Participation Anticipated in U.S. Stock Market Rally

The U.S. stock market rally, prominently driven by major tech companies such as Nvidia, is about to face a crucial test in the upcoming weeks. Investors are keen to see if profit growth from a broader range of companies can catch up with tech giants.

As the S&P 500 has surged by 16% in 2024, its performance has largely been attributed to a few colossal stocks benefiting from emerging artificial intelligence technology. However, only 24% of the stocks in the index outperformed in the first half of the year, indicating a narrow rally.

Second-quarter earnings season begins next week, with key reports from financial giants like JPMorgan and Citigroup. Investors are hopeful that a wider range of companies will report improved earnings, offsetting the potential fragility of a narrow rally. This optimism is bolstered by expectations of a soft economic landing. Key indicators, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony and inflation data, will shed light on the market's future trajectory.

