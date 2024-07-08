Left Menu

Union Power Minister Advocates Self Meter Reading in Arunachal Pradesh

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has proposed a self meter reading initiative for electricity consumers in Arunachal Pradesh through a mobile application. This initiative was discussed during a review meeting with Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal, emphasizing development in the power sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:08 IST
Manohar Lal Khattar
  • Country:
  • India

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday pushed for the introduction of a self meter reading system for electricity consumers and bill generation via a mobile application, as per a power ministry statement.

During a review of power sector schemes and projects in Arunachal Pradesh held in Itanagar, Khattar suggested that consumers be given the option to self-read their meters every two months and generate bills through a mobile app.

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal were also present at the meeting. Khattar highlighted the central government's consistent efforts in enhancing the north-eastern region's progress, emphasizing improved connectivity, infrastructure, and welfare. He pointed out that Arunachal Pradesh holds about 38% of India's hydropower potential. The discussion also included the significance of Compensatory Afforestation Land for the timely development of hydro power projects in the state, suggesting exploration in other states for land availability.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

