Universal Robots Reaches Milestone with 500+ Products in UR+ Ecosystem

Universal Robots, the Danish collaborative robot (cobot) company, has reached a significant milestone by launching over 500 products in its UR+ ecosystem. This marks an impressive growth since its inception in 2016, aimed at creating an open-source-like platform that fosters groundbreaking solutions.

''Universal Robots is built on collaboration, and this milestone clearly indicates that we are the preferred platform in collaborative robotics,'' said Kim Povlsen, President of Universal Robots. The UR+ ecosystem today offers a diverse range of product solutions, from simple applications like grippers to comprehensive systems for tasks such as palletizing and welding.

The ecosystem has seen a surge in AI-based applications and solutions. ''With physical AI as the new locomotive in robotics, we will continue to see groundbreaking innovations,'' Povlsen added. The company remains committed to providing easy-to-use technological options to meet various automation needs.

