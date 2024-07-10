Left Menu

Future of AI in Research and Healthcare: Key Insights from Elsevier Survey

Elsevier's survey highlights a willingness among 3,000 researchers and clinicians from the US, China, and India to adopt AI in their work, despite low current adoption rates. Concerns about quality, trust, and transparency must be addressed for AI tools to be widely integrated. Differences in attitudes across nations also emerged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-07-2024 10:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 10:35 IST
A recent survey by Elsevier reveals that researchers and clinicians are ready to incorporate AI into their work, despite present low adoption rates. The study, involving 3,000 respondents from the US, China, and India, outlines the necessity for quality content, trust, and transparency before AI tools see widespread use.

The 'Insights 2024: Attitudes toward AI' report indicates that 94% of researchers and 96% of clinicians see AI as a means to accelerate knowledge discovery and reduce costs. However, concerns about misinformation, critical errors, and over-reliance on AI persist among both groups.

The survey also shows variations in AI adoption across countries, with China leading, followed by India and the US. Elsevier emphasizes the importance of ethical AI development and verified information to build trust in AI tools. Visit elsevier.com for the full report.

