Indian PSUs Paving the Way for Industry 5.0 Startups

Indian PSUs embracing digital solutions are a key customer base for Industry 5.0 startups. With India as a manufacturing hub, these startups can innovate alongside large enterprises. They are well-positioned for significant opportunities, driven by global demand for resilient supply chains, says Accel's Barath Shankar Subramanian.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 14:23 IST
Indian public sector undertakings (PSUs) willing to adopt digital solutions are becoming a promising customer base for Industry 5.0 startups, according to Barath Shankar Subramanian, a partner at Accel, a leading venture capital firm.

With India emerging as a key manufacturing hub, startups have the opportunity to collaborate with large enterprises, Subramanian told PTI. He emphasized that Indian startups are at a pivotal moment to leverage global demand for resilient and diversified supply chains.

Industry 5.0 blends human capabilities with technology and AI for efficient workplace outcomes. Subramanian noted that Indian startups, especially in enterprise software, are well-positioned to seize significant opportunities due to their agility in a landscape free from legacy systems.

