Microsoft Steps Back from OpenAI's Board Amid Antitrust Scrutiny

In a strategic move to address regulatory concerns, Microsoft has relinquished its observer seat on OpenAI's board. This decision comes as U.S. and UK antitrust regulators scrutinize Microsoft's influence over the fast-growing AI startup.

Microsoft's observer role, which provided non-voting access to confidential board discussions, was seen as a potential control mechanism by watchdogs despite the firm's significant investment in OpenAI. The position was initially taken up in November after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman resumed leadership.

In a letter dated July 9, Microsoft cited OpenAI's recent successes and growing customer base as reasons for stepping back, asserting confidence in the startup's direction. This move may soften regulatory pressures and highlight OpenAI's independence.

