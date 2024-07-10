Ukraine Urges Allies for More F-16s Amid Ongoing Conflict

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed anticipation that Ukraine's allies would decide on Wednesday to pledge additional F-16 fighter jets to support Kyiv's ongoing war effort.

During a video address posted on Telegram amidst NATO's summit, Zelenskiy stated, "Today we continue to work in Washington. There will be, in particular, a decision on F-16s very soon. We are increasing the number of aircraft available to Ukraine," signaling an imminent increase in military support.

Ukraine has persistently lobbied its allies for F-16s to fortify its defenses against Russian long-range missile strikes. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that the first jets from the Netherlands and Denmark are already en route to Ukraine. Zelenskiy, however, has stressed that the number of jets agreed upon so far is insufficient and emphasized that Ukraine requires at least 128 F-16s to effectively confront Russia.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)