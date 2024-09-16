Russia's Eighth Airstrike on Kyiv: Drones Destroyed, No Casualties Reported

Russia launched its eighth airstrike on Kyiv this month, with Ukrainian military reporting successful interception of nearly 20 drones targeting the nation's capital.

Air defense units thwarted the incoming threats overnight, as attack drones approached Kyiv from multiple directions and groups, revealed Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, via a Telegram post. Early reports suggest no casualties or structural damage in Kyiv.

The full extent of the operation, which placed the city under air raid alerts for approximately 3.5 hours, is set to be confirmed later today. Reuters witnesses detailed hearing a series of explosions possibly linked to air defense actions. Moscow has yet to comment, maintaining its stance of targeting only key Ukrainian infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)