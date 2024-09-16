Iran's Second Satellite Launch Amid International Accusations
Iran has successfully launched its second satellite of the year into orbit using a rocket developed by the Revolutionary Guards. This event comes amidst accusations from the U.S. and European nations alleging that Iran is transferring ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the Ukraine conflict, which Iran denies.
Iran successfully launched its second satellite of the year into orbit on Saturday, employing a rocket built by the Revolutionary Guards, according to state media reports.
The development takes place against a backdrop of serious accusations from the United States and several European countries. These nations claim that Iran has been transferring ballistic missiles to Russia, which are likely to be deployed in the ongoing war against Ukraine.
Iran, however, has firmly denied the allegations, describing them as unfounded.
