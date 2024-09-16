Left Menu

Iran's Second Satellite Launch Amid International Accusations

Iran has successfully launched its second satellite of the year into orbit using a rocket developed by the Revolutionary Guards. This event comes amidst accusations from the U.S. and European nations alleging that Iran is transferring ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the Ukraine conflict, which Iran denies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 10:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran successfully launched its second satellite of the year into orbit on Saturday, employing a rocket built by the Revolutionary Guards, according to state media reports.

The development takes place against a backdrop of serious accusations from the United States and several European countries. These nations claim that Iran has been transferring ballistic missiles to Russia, which are likely to be deployed in the ongoing war against Ukraine.

Iran, however, has firmly denied the allegations, describing them as unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

