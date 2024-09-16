Left Menu

Infosys to Drive LIC's Digital Transformation with NextGen Platform

Infosys has been selected by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to spearhead its digital transformation with the NextGen Digital Platform. This initiative, called DIVE, focuses on omnichannel engagement and data-driven hyper-personalisation for LIC's customers, agents, and employees, leveraging AI and cloud technologies.

Infosys has been chosen by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to lead its digital transformation through the NextGen Digital Platform, a project focused on omnichannel engagement and data-driven hyper-personalisation for customers, agents, and employees.

The size of the deal remains undisclosed. However, the initiative, known as DIVE (Digital Innovation and Value Enhancement), aims to deliver premier digital experiences for stakeholders, according to a company release.

Infosys will provide system integration services using its AI capabilities from Infosys Topaz and DevSecOps services from Infosys Cobalt. The platform will also enhance operational efficiency and customer engagement, ensuring LIC remains competitive in the evolving market.

