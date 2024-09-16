Pelatro Limited Unveils IPO for Cutting-Edge Customer Engagement Platform mViva

Pelatro Limited, a global technology business, is set to go public with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 16, 2024. The company aims to raise up to ₹55.98 Cr, with shares to be listed on the NSE SME platform.

The company's flagship product, mViva, is a comprehensive Customer Engagement Platform that facilitates deep interactions between enterprises or brands and their end users. Currently implemented across 38 telecom networks in 30 countries, mViva processes data for around a billion consumers.

The IPO proceeds will be utilized for funding capital expenditures, investments in subsidiaries, working capital needs, and general corporate purposes. Pelatro's IPO also includes a variety of share allocations and will conclude on September 19, 2024. Subash Menon, a key figure in the company, expressed excitement about expanding their technological reach through this IPO.

(With inputs from agencies.)