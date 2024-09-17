Meta Bans Russian State Media Outlets for Deceptive Tactics
Meta has announced a global ban on Russian state media networks including RT and Rossiya Segodnya. The company accused these outlets of employing deceptive tactics to carry out influence operations while avoiding detection on its platforms.
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced on Monday that it is banning RT, Rossiya Segodnya, and other Russian state media networks from its platforms. The decision comes after allegations that these outlets used deceptive tactics to engage in influence operations undetected.
'After careful consideration, we expanded our ongoing enforcement against Russian state media outlets. Rossiya Segodnya, RT, and other related entities are now banned from our apps globally for foreign interference activity,' Meta stated in a written release.
This move marks a significant escalation in Meta's efforts to curb disinformation and foreign interference on its social media platforms.
