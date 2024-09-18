Left Menu

Hungarian Government Denies Involvement in Lebanon Pager Detonations

The Hungarian government refuted claims that pager devices used in Lebanon detonations were in Hungary. Taiwanese company Gold Apollo alleged Budapest-based BAC Consulting was involved, but Hungary clarified BAC is just a trading intermediary with no actual operations in Hungary. The incident poses no national security risk to Hungary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:34 IST
The Hungarian government categorically denied that pager devices used in mass detonations in Lebanon were ever in Hungary. The statement came after Taiwanese pager firm Gold Apollo implicated Budapest-based BAC Consulting in the production of the devices.

Gold Apollo clarified that it had only licensed its brand to BAC Consulting and had no involvement in manufacturing. Efforts to reach BAC for comments were unsuccessful.

Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs specified that BAC is merely a trading intermediary and has no operational facilities in Hungary. He assured that Hungarian national security authorities are cooperating with international partners and the issue does not pose a security threat to Hungary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

