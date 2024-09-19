Rhetan TMT Ltd to Install 2 MW Solar Power Plant at Gujarat Facility

Rhetan TMT Ltd, a leading steel products manufacturer, has announced plans to set up a 2 MW solar power plant at its Kadi manufacturing facility in Gujarat, as stated in an official declaration.

The solar power plant, intended for captive use, will help the TMT bar and round bar manufacturer cut power costs and transition towards green energy. The company's board is set to meet this Friday to consider and approve the project.

Rhetan TMT, which operates a rolling mill with a daily capacity of 100-120 MT in Gujarat, produces TMT Bars and Round Bars for the construction industry. The venture has received support from the Gujarat government, as evidenced by a Memorandum of Understanding signed at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024. The state's support includes assisting the company in securing necessary permissions and clearances. Recently, the company shifted from the SME platform to the mainboard of the BSE platform, reporting a revenue of Rs 19.34 crore for the June quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)