Private Sector to Revolutionize India's Downstream Spacetech Market
Nilesh M Desai, Director of Space Application Centre, encourages the private sector to tap into India's downstream spacetech market at the Bengaluru Space Expo. With open government data, applications like GIS offer massive opportunities for startups. Experts highlight the integration of space data with technologies like IoT and AI as transformative.
The private sector is primed to revolutionize India's downstream spacetech market, according to Nilesh M Desai, Director of Space Application Centre. Speaking at the Bengaluru Space Expo, organized by ISRO and CII, he emphasized the enormous business opportunities in applications like GIS that leverage earth observation, space communication, and space navigation.
Desai noted that the government is opening space data for industries to develop decision support systems, mapping, and monitoring applications for various sectors including agriculture, tourism, and disaster management. Prakash Chouhan, Director of NRSC, discussed the importance of creating a space data amalgamation platform to benefit governments, organizations, and individuals.
Further supporting this vision, Abhishek Kotangale, Regional Director (South Asia) of Geospatial World, stated that India's geospatial technology and GIS market is poised to grow significantly. The integration of space data with IoT, AI, ML, quantum computing, and VR will also be a game-changer for the spacetech startup ecosystem.
