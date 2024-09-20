Left Menu

Apple iPhone 16 Series Launch Sparks Massive Excitement in India

Apple launched the iPhone 16 series on September 9. Now available in India, the new-generation iPhones have generated significant buzz, with long queues reported at stores in cities like Mumbai and Delhi. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models feature substantial upgrades, including large displays and advanced camera systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 10:59 IST
Long queues outside Apple store (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 series on September 9, igniting immense enthusiasm among Indian consumers. The tech giant has now commenced sales of its latest iPhones in the country, drawing extensive queues across various outlets.

In Mumbai's BKC, the Apple store witnessed a massive turnout as eager shoppers gathered to acquire the new iPhone 16, flaunting the brand's largest displays ever at 6.3 inches for the Pro and 6.9 inches for the Pro Max. The iPhones also boast ultra-thin borders and advanced Always-On 120Hz ProMotion displays.

Customers like Ujjwal Shah, who stood in line for 21 hours, and Akshay from Surat, who arrived at 6 am, displayed palpable excitement. Nationwide, the launch captured the attention of tech enthusiasts, with similar scenes unfolding outside Delhi's Saket Apple store.

The iPhone 16 series comprises the base model, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The Pro models offer remarkable features like a robust battery life, versatile camera systems including a 48MP fusion camera, zero shutter lag, and 4K120 video capture for cinematic-quality recordings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

