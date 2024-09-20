TECNO's POP 9: The Budget-Friendly 5G Revolution

New Delhi, Delhi, India – TECNO is gearing up to launch its latest budget-friendly 5G smartphone – the POP 9, on September 24th. With the call-out "POP To 5G," the phone aims to provide a comprehensive 5G experience nationwide.

Targeted at young, tech-savvy consumers, the POP 9 is designed to offer excellent performance and speed within a budget-friendly price point, likely under Rs. 10,000. The phone features a segment-first 48MP Sony AI camera, perfect for capturing high-quality images, from selfies to candid shots.

The POP 9 will be sold exclusively on Amazon, promising to break barriers in smartphone connectivity while offering vibrant, youthful vibes and pro-level camera capabilities. TECNO, known for innovative technology and stylish designs, continues to inspire consumers to strive for the best with this latest offering.

(With inputs from agencies.)