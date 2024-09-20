Explosive Batteries: Hezbollah's Ingenious Yet Dangerous Technology
The batteries of Hezbollah's walkie-talkies that exploded this week contained PETN, a highly explosive compound. The integration of the material into the battery pack made detection extremely challenging, according to a Lebanese source familiar with the device's components.
Hezbollah's walkie-talkies, which exploded this week, contained batteries laced with PETN, a highly explosive compound, a Lebanese source acquainted with the device's components reported to Reuters.
The intricate integration of PETN into the battery packs rendered them extremely difficult to detect, the source added.
