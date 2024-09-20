Authorities in Taiwan and Bulgaria have categorically denied any involvement in the supply chain of pagers that detonated in Lebanon this week, causing significant casualties. The incidents, which killed 37 people and injured around 3,000, have sparked international investigations involving several countries including Taiwan, Bulgaria, Norway, and Romania.

Security sources have pointed the finger at Israel for orchestrating the pager explosions, significantly escalating the ongoing conflict. However, Israel has refrained from commenting on the attacks. Taiwanese company Gold Apollo and Bulgarian authorities have both stated they had no involvement in the manufacture or distribution of these weaponized devices.

As investigations continue, the focus is increasingly shifting towards ensuring that no Taiwanese or Bulgarian entities were indirectly linked to this deadly operation. Meanwhile, Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate against Israel, fuelling further tensions in the already volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)