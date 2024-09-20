Global Pressure Mounts on Volkswagen Over Xinjiang Operations

Volkswagen is facing significant pressure to withdraw from Xinjiang, China, as dozens of international lawmakers have raised concerns. The Financial Times reported on Friday that the carmaker's audit of the plant did not align with international standards, according to a letter signed by 50 parliamentarians.

The audit, commissioned by Volkswagen, aimed to assess its jointly owned site in Xinjiang but fell short of key international benchmarks. This discrepancy has prompted calls for Volkswagen to take immediate action and reassess its operations in the region.

Despite rising criticism, Volkswagen declined to comment on the matter. The German carmaker's silence amid this controversy has only intensified scrutiny over its practices and commitments to global standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)