Explosive Revelations: The Global Hunt for Hezbollah’s Deadly Pager Supplier
Bulgaria and Norway are now key focuses of a global investigation into who supplied Hezbollah with pagers that exploded in Lebanon, killing 12 people and injuring over 2,300. Israel is suspected to be responsible. Authorities in Bulgaria and Hungary have launched investigations, as connections to Taiwan, Hungary, and Bulgaria surface.
Bulgaria and Norway have emerged as new hotspots in the global investigation to uncover who supplied Hezbollah with pagers that exploded in Lebanon, causing a deadly impact on the militant group.
According to security sources, the latest explosions, for which Israel is believed to be responsible, resulted in 12 fatalities and over 2,300 injuries. Although Israel has not officially commented on the attacks, the incident has raised tensions in the ongoing conflict between the two sides.
Bulgaria's interior ministry and state security services have launched an investigation into a company potentially tied to the event, while various leads trace back to Taiwan, Hungary, and Bulgaria. Local reports suggest that Sofia-based Norta Global Ltd facilitated the pager sale, with €1.6 million passing through Bulgaria to Hungary.
