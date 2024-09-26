Rubrik and Pure Storage Team Up to Enhance Cyber Resilience
Rubrik has announced a partnership with Pure Storage to combine their expertise in primary storage, data security, and long-term retention. This collaboration aims to provide global customers with a robust cyber resiliency framework amidst the growing threat of cyber attacks. The alliance promises enhanced performance and data protection, particularly for Indian enterprises.
Data management firm Rubrik has collaborated with Pure Storage, a leader in advanced data storage technologies, to bolster cyber resilience and data security.
The partnership merges primary storage, data security, and long-term retention capabilities offered by Rubrik Security Cloud, ensuring uptime and forward-thinking solutions amidst escalating cyber threats.
This alliance aims to provide enhanced data protection and business growth opportunities in India, catering to sectors like financial services, healthcare, and other corporate customers.
