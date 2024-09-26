Rubrik and Pure Storage Team Up to Enhance Cyber Resilience

Data management firm Rubrik has collaborated with Pure Storage, a leader in advanced data storage technologies, to bolster cyber resilience and data security.

The partnership merges primary storage, data security, and long-term retention capabilities offered by Rubrik Security Cloud, ensuring uptime and forward-thinking solutions amidst escalating cyber threats.

This alliance aims to provide enhanced data protection and business growth opportunities in India, catering to sectors like financial services, healthcare, and other corporate customers.

