Rubrik and Pure Storage Team Up to Enhance Cyber Resilience

Rubrik has announced a partnership with Pure Storage to combine their expertise in primary storage, data security, and long-term retention. This collaboration aims to provide global customers with a robust cyber resiliency framework amidst the growing threat of cyber attacks. The alliance promises enhanced performance and data protection, particularly for Indian enterprises.

Updated: 26-09-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 19:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

Data management firm Rubrik has collaborated with Pure Storage, a leader in advanced data storage technologies, to bolster cyber resilience and data security.

The partnership merges primary storage, data security, and long-term retention capabilities offered by Rubrik Security Cloud, ensuring uptime and forward-thinking solutions amidst escalating cyber threats.

This alliance aims to provide enhanced data protection and business growth opportunities in India, catering to sectors like financial services, healthcare, and other corporate customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

