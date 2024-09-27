Tata Electronics to Establish India's First AI-Enabled Semiconductor Fab in Partnership with PSMC

Tata Electronics has taken a significant step to establish India's first AI-enabled semiconductor fab by partnering with Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) of Taiwan. The cutting-edge facility in Dholera, Gujarat, will mark Tata Electronics' foray into semiconductor manufacturing, aimed at bolstering India's position in the global semiconductor supply chain.

PSMC will assist in designing the fab and will license a range of technologies, providing engineering support to transfer these technologies to the new facility. Capable of producing up to 50,000 wafers per month, the fab will employ advanced factory automation technologies, including data analytics and machine learning.

This initiative is expected to create over 20,000 direct and indirect skilled jobs. With an investment of INR 91,000 crores, the fab aims to meet the growing demand in various markets, including AI, automotive, and data storage. Tata Group's vision for Dholera is projected to generate over 100,000 skilled jobs, reinforcing its strategy to make India a global semiconductor hub.

