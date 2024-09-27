Left Menu

Cisco Inaugurates First Manufacturing Facility in India with Strategic Investments

Cisco has launched its first manufacturing facility in Chennai, India, marking the beginning of a multi-year investment plan. The facility is expected to generate $1.3 billion annually and create 1,200 jobs. Cisco has partnered with Flex to build and scale the facility, focusing initially on the NCS 540 Series routers.

Updated: 27-09-2024 13:55 IST
  • India

Cisco formally launched its maiden manufacturing facility in India, situated in Chennai, as part of a multi-year investment plan.

This strategic initiative aims to generate over $1.3 billion annually in combined exports and domestic production, while creating 1,200 jobs in Tamil Nadu. The company has partnered with Flex to establish and scale the facility, which will initially produce Cisco's NCS 540 Series of routers.

"This state-of-the-art facility will manufacture a range of Cisco's best-in-class routing and switching products to meet the rapidly-growing technology needs of organizations in India and globally," Cisco stated. The inauguration was attended by Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, alongside key Cisco executives, including Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins and President of Cisco India and SAARC Daisy Chittilapilly, as well as local officials.

This opening signifies a key expansion milestone in Cisco's manufacturing footprint globally. The partnership with Flex aims to bring advanced telecom technology to India and beyond, highlighting a 25-year collaborative relationship. The facility represents the initial phase of Cisco's long-term investment focus, with significant innovations planned for the next phase, including intricate printed circuit board assembly components and products built to withstand harsh environments.

This expansion will broaden Cisco's technical manufacturing capabilities, targeting additional customers and market segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

