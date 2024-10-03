Ampace's Revolution: Redefining Standards in Data Centers
Ampace is transforming the data center industry with its innovative PU series, set to debut at Singapore's DCW Asia Data Center Exhibition. Focused on safety and efficiency, these products enhance energy utilization and data security, reinforcing sustainability. Dr. Zhu will highlight safety strategies at the event.
The data center industry is undergoing unprecedented transformation with the advent of cutting-edge technologies. Ampace, a leader in new energy innovation, is set to showcase its breakthrough PU series at the DCW Asia Data Center Exhibition in Singapore next October.
The PU series products are designed to optimize energy utilization, ensuring high security and reduced operational costs. These attributes reflect Ampace's commitment to redefining standards in the digital intelligence sphere while sustaining environmental goals. The emphasis on 'ultimate safety' underpins their zero-incident safety record since the series' inception.
Ampace looks forward to collaboration opportunities with global industry experts at this premiere event, signalling its deep commitment to the Asia-Pacific market and bolstering green energy advancement in data centers worldwide.
