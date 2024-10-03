UST Acquires ISG's Automation Unit to Enhance Intelligent Automation Expertise
UST has acquired the automation unit from Information Services Group for $27 million, solidifying its position in the intelligent automation space. The deal enhances UST's capabilities and partnerships, enabling the company to offer broader automation services to its clients as they navigate digital transformation.
UST, a leader in digital transformation solutions, has strengthened its position in the intelligent automation sector by acquiring the automation unit of Information Services Group (ISG) for $27 million in an all-cash deal. This strategic move positions UST for growth in the dynamic automation market.
The acquired unit includes over 120 experienced consultants and boasts strong partnerships with leading vendors such as Automation Anywhere, UiPath, and Blue Prism. The acquisition allows UST to offer enhanced services in business process automation, client experience improvement, and operational cost reduction.
This development comes as businesses seek to expand automation across various industries, leveraging innovations like generative AI for comprehensive business transformation. UST aims to continue meeting these demands with expanded intelligent automation capabilities and partnerships.
(With inputs from agencies.)
