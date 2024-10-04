Left Menu

U.S. Cracks Down on Russian Hacking Operations

The United States seized 41 internet domains linked to Russian intelligence agents. These domains were utilized for spear-phishing campaigns targeting U.S. entities, including government agencies and defense contractors. The DOJ collaborated with Microsoft to dismantle these operations carried out by the Callisto Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 00:04 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 00:04 IST
The United States Department of Justice has successfully seized 41 internet domains affiliated with Russian intelligence operatives. These domains were used to infiltrate U.S. government entities, including the Pentagon and State Department.

The crackdown was part of a joint initiative with Microsoft, targeting a total of 66 domains operated by the suspects, linked to the Russian Federal Security Service's subgroup known as the Callisto Group, or Cold River.

This operation marks a significant stride in cybersecurity defense, following a December 2023 DOJ announcement of charges against two hackers from Cold River, aimed at penetrating networks in the U.S., UK, and other NATO countries.

