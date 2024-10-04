Deepfake Scams: The New Frontier in Online Fraud

In an alarming trend, scammers are registering over 1,000 phishing domains daily and employing deepfake videos of prominent Indian figures such as Mukesh Ambani and Virat Kohli. Cybersecurity firm CloudSEK revealed these tactics serve to promote fraudulent gaming applications.

The deepfake videos manipulate footage of well-known news anchors, creating bogus news content that falsely endorses these dubious apps. CloudSEK's report indicates these scammers have constructed a counterfeit Play Store to deceive users into downloading the fake apps.

CloudSEK's deepfake detection technology has uncovered a series of fraudulent campaigns targeting users in India, Pakistan, Nigeria, and beyond. These scams exploit the images of celebrities like Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Reynolds, promising users significant financial rewards for minimal investments through gaming.

(With inputs from agencies.)