Telecom Revolution: Blocking the Spoofed Call Menace

The Indian telecom department is taking decisive action against international spoofed calls by launching an advanced detection and blocking system. The initiative, implemented in collaboration with telecom service providers (TSPs), aims to safeguard Indian subscribers from fraudulent calls masked as local numbers.

Announced in an official statement, the Department of Telecom (DoT) noted that cyber-criminals from abroad have been manipulating calls to resemble those originating from India, resulting in numerous incidents involving identity masking, fake digital arrests, and more.

Currently, one-third of malicious calls are already blocked, with 4.5 million spoofed calls stopped. The second phase, introducing a centralized system, is upcoming and promises to further tighten security across all telecom networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)