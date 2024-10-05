India's VSHORADS Missile Tests: A Technological Triumph
India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) achieved success with three flight tests of the Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile at Pokhran. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the indigenous development, highlighting its advanced technologies aimed at enhancing India's aerial threat response capabilities.
- India
India has successfully completed three flight tests of its Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile at the Pokhran firing range in Rajasthan.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army for these advancements in fourth-generation missile technology.
This indigenously developed system, featuring cutting-edge technologies, aims to bolster the nation's defence against aerial threats, a strategic leap forward according to Singh.
