India's VSHORADS Missile Tests: A Technological Triumph

India has successfully completed three flight tests of its Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile at the Pokhran firing range in Rajasthan.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army for these advancements in fourth-generation missile technology.

This indigenously developed system, featuring cutting-edge technologies, aims to bolster the nation's defence against aerial threats, a strategic leap forward according to Singh.

