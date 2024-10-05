Left Menu

India's New Air Defence Breakthrough: VSHORADS Missile Systems Soar

India successfully tested a new generation of very short-range air defence missile systems, VSHORADS, at Pokhran ranges. These trials mark the completion of the system's development, supporting the nation's self-reliance initiative and slated for early production. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended DRDO and the Indian Army for the achievement.

Updated: 05-10-2024 21:16 IST
  • India

India has successfully conducted flight tests of its new Very Short Range Air Defence Systems (VSHORADS) at the Pokhran firing ranges in Rajasthan, underscoring a significant milestone in national defense capabilities.

On October 3rd and 4th, the systems were tested against high-speed targets, showcasing crucial parameters such as maximum range and altitude interception. This achievement aligns with the government's push for self-reliance, labeled as 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

With the development phase completed, two agencies are preparing the missile system, designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, for quick production and deployment, promising enhanced security against aerial threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

