Apple Begins iPhone 16 Production in India, Boosts Global Supply Chain

In a landmark move to diversify its manufacturing capabilities, Apple has commenced the assembly of its iPhone 16 series in India. This development, confirmed by GSM Arena, marks the beginning of Pro model production outside of China, reflecting a strategic shift in Apple's supply chain logistics.

The assembly of the iPhone 16 line, which will be available in India later this month, signifies India's growing importance in Apple's global operations. The units produced in India are also slated for export to various international markets, heralding India's emergence as a critical player in Apple's worldwide supply chain.

In addition to expanding its manufacturing footprint, Apple has announced the opening of four new retail stores across Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, and Mumbai. These new locations are set to expand Apple's retail presence in India, complementing the existing outlets in Delhi and Mumbai launched earlier in April 2023, according to ANI reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)