Left Menu

Apple Begins iPhone 16 Production in India, Boosts Global Supply Chain

Apple has started assembling its iPhone 16 series in India, including Pro models, as part of its strategy to diversify manufacturing outside China. The phones, launching soon in India, will supply international markets. Additionally, Apple plans to open new retail stores across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 09:37 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 09:37 IST
Apple Begins iPhone 16 Production in India, Boosts Global Supply Chain
iPhone16 series (Photo/X/@Apple). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a landmark move to diversify its manufacturing capabilities, Apple has commenced the assembly of its iPhone 16 series in India. This development, confirmed by GSM Arena, marks the beginning of Pro model production outside of China, reflecting a strategic shift in Apple's supply chain logistics.

The assembly of the iPhone 16 line, which will be available in India later this month, signifies India's growing importance in Apple's global operations. The units produced in India are also slated for export to various international markets, heralding India's emergence as a critical player in Apple's worldwide supply chain.

In addition to expanding its manufacturing footprint, Apple has announced the opening of four new retail stores across Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, and Mumbai. These new locations are set to expand Apple's retail presence in India, complementing the existing outlets in Delhi and Mumbai launched earlier in April 2023, according to ANI reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024