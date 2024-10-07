European Markets React to U.S. Jobs Data and Rising Bond Yields
European stocks dipped due to fading excitement over U.S. jobs data and pressure on rate-sensitive sectors from rising bond yields. The STOXX 600 index fell by 0.2%, with notable losses in real estate and utilities. However, Richemont and Heidelberg Materials showed gains from recent business developments.
On Monday, European stocks experienced a decline as the initial enthusiasm sparked by robust U.S. jobs data waned. The rate-sensitive sectors, particularly real estate and utilities, were adversely affected by the increase in bond yields.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index registered a 0.2% drop by 0726 GMT, as real estate and utilities sectors fell by 1% and 0.5%, respectively. The previous Friday saw the index rise, fueled by impressive U.S. labor market figures, which alleviated recession concerns and reduced rate-cut expectations, consequently driving bond yields upward, with Germany's 10-year bond yield reaching a one-month high.
Contrasting the broader market trend, Richemont shares ascended by 1.3% after announcing the sale of its YNAP online fashion and accessories business to Mytheresa, a German luxury platform. Meanwhile, Heidelberg Materials marked a 5.6% uptick, amidst reports of the Adani Group negotiating to acquire its Indian cement operations in a deal estimated at $1.2 billion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
