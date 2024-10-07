BSNL's Revamp: Aiming for 4G Expansion

On Monday, a parliamentary committee expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of service provided by the government-owned telecom giant, BSNL, citing a declining subscriber base. According to sources, several MPs shared personal accounts of subpar mobile service to underscore their concerns.

Officials briefed the Estimates Committee, chaired by BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, and assured improvements within the next six months. The plans include equipping nearly 100,000 mobile towers with 4G technology, a significant upgrade from the current count of around 24,000 towers.

The initiative, aligned with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision, relies on indigenous technology. Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal and BSNL's CMD affirmed the organization's commitment to enhance performance, especially in 4G and 5G services, amid fierce competition from private operators who currently dominate the market with a larger share.

(With inputs from agencies.)