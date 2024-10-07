BSNL's Revamp: Aiming for 4G Expansion
A parliamentary committee criticized BSNL for poor service and subscriber decline. Officials pledged improvements, with plans to upgrade 100,000 mobile towers to 4G within six months using indigenous technology under 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat.' Discussions highlighted BSNL's reduced market share and the government's push for better performance.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, a parliamentary committee expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of service provided by the government-owned telecom giant, BSNL, citing a declining subscriber base. According to sources, several MPs shared personal accounts of subpar mobile service to underscore their concerns.
Officials briefed the Estimates Committee, chaired by BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, and assured improvements within the next six months. The plans include equipping nearly 100,000 mobile towers with 4G technology, a significant upgrade from the current count of around 24,000 towers.
The initiative, aligned with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision, relies on indigenous technology. Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal and BSNL's CMD affirmed the organization's commitment to enhance performance, especially in 4G and 5G services, amid fierce competition from private operators who currently dominate the market with a larger share.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
State Governments Empower Biogas Sector to Save Rs 50,000 Crore Annually
Majority of Caste Atrocity Cases Concentrated in 13 States: Government Report
Kangana Ranaut Accuses Himachal Pradesh Government of Corruption
French Government Shakes Up Budget Team Amid $34 Billion Deficit Challenge
Government Secures Rs 1 Crore Refund for Coaching Centre Students