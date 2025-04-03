Congress Accuses Government of 'Bulldozing' President's Rule in Manipur

The Congress party has voiced strong criticism against the government's move to expedite the statutory resolution confirming the imposition of President's rule in Manipur. They described the action as 'bulldozing' during a session in the Lok Sabha.

The remarks were made by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, who also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of neglecting the state in favor of international obligations. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah defended the government's measures, stating that efforts are underway to establish peace amidst ongoing ethnic tensions.

The resolution was eventually adopted, despite the criticism from opposition parties. Shah reported that no violence has occurred in the last four months, and dialogue with local communities is ongoing to reach a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)