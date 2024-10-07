Ericsson Expands 4G and 5G Deployment with Vodafone Idea
Ericsson has secured additional contracts from Vodafone Idea to deploy 4G and 5G technology across four more telecom circles in India, enhancing its market share. This follows a major contract award by Vodafone Idea worth Rs 30,000 crore. Nokia replaces a Chinese vendor in Chennai and Andhra.
Swedish telecom manufacturer Ericsson has secured contracts for the deployment of 4G and 5G technology across four additional telecom circles from Vodafone Idea, as announced by the company on Monday.
Vodafone Idea had previously committed about Rs 30,000 crore in telecom network contracts to Ericsson, as well as Nokia and Samsung, for a three-year span. This marks a significant investment in upgrading their network infrastructure.
Ericsson's new engagement will expand its offerings in the circles of Delhi, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, thus enlarging its influence and market share significantly with Vodafone Idea. Simultaneously, Nokia has supplanted a Chinese vendor in Chennai and Andhra, becoming the largest supplier for Vodafone Idea, targeting regions generating over 50% of the company's revenue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
