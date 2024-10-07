Left Menu

Ericsson Expands 4G and 5G Deployment with Vodafone Idea

Ericsson has secured additional contracts from Vodafone Idea to deploy 4G and 5G technology across four more telecom circles in India, enhancing its market share. This follows a major contract award by Vodafone Idea worth Rs 30,000 crore. Nokia replaces a Chinese vendor in Chennai and Andhra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 21:19 IST
Ericsson Expands 4G and 5G Deployment with Vodafone Idea
  • Country:
  • India

Swedish telecom manufacturer Ericsson has secured contracts for the deployment of 4G and 5G technology across four additional telecom circles from Vodafone Idea, as announced by the company on Monday.

Vodafone Idea had previously committed about Rs 30,000 crore in telecom network contracts to Ericsson, as well as Nokia and Samsung, for a three-year span. This marks a significant investment in upgrading their network infrastructure.

Ericsson's new engagement will expand its offerings in the circles of Delhi, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, thus enlarging its influence and market share significantly with Vodafone Idea. Simultaneously, Nokia has supplanted a Chinese vendor in Chennai and Andhra, becoming the largest supplier for Vodafone Idea, targeting regions generating over 50% of the company's revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024