Samsung's 'Solve for Tomorrow' Champions Innovate for a Better World
Samsung announced the winners of its 'Solve for Tomorrow' initiative, with teams from Assam and Karnataka creating solutions for water sanitation and arsenic removal. The initiative, in collaboration with IIT Delhi and the UN, aimed to empower youth to tackle environmental and community challenges.
- Country:
- India
Samsung has revealed the victors of the latest edition of its 'Solve for Tomorrow' CSR initiative, conducted in partnership with the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer at IIT Delhi, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and the United Nations in India.
Eco Tech Innovator from Golaghat, Assam, impressed with a concept for equitable access to potable water, while METAL from Udupi, Karnataka, devised a method for eliminating arsenic from groundwater, according to the release.
Award ceremonies were led by Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO JB Park alongside United Nations Resident Coordinator in India Shombi Sharp, who acknowledged the promising innovations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
