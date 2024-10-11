Tragedy Strikes at Tourist Mine: One Dead, Twelve Trapped

An unfortunate incident at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in Cripple Creek, Colorado, left one person dead and 12 trapped after an elevator malfunctioned on Thursday. Emergency services have managed to rescue 11 individuals, but efforts to free the remaining people continue with caution.

The elevator, involved in the mishap, suffered a mechanical failure as it was transporting another group halfway down the mine shaft. This led to the fatality and minor injuries for four others. The elevator was used to bring back those on the surface, though it remains out of service.

Rescue officials are in radio contact with the trapped individuals, ensuring they have essentials for their comfort. While mechanical repairs are preferred, firefighters are prepared for a rescue if necessary, though it poses a risk to first responders.

