TikTok Shifts Gears with Global Layoffs and AI Focus

Social media giant TikTok is undergoing a significant transformation by laying off hundreds of employees worldwide, with Malaysia notably affected. This move comes as TikTok redirects its focus towards enhancing content moderation through artificial intelligence.

Reports indicate over 700 job cuts in Malaysia alone, though TikTok later clarified that fewer than 500 employees were impacted. The layoffs were communicated via email, primarily targeting content moderation roles, as part of an overarching strategy to boost operational efficiency and global reach.

The company announced an investment of $2 billion in trust and safety measures this year, pushing for automated solutions to handle 80% of policy-violating content. Amid increased regulatory demands in Malaysia, TikTok, owned by ByteDance, aims to streamline its operations and address rising concerns over harmful content.

