Kinetic Engineering Bolsters Electric Future with Rs 30 Crore Investment

Kinetic Engineering Ltd is investing Rs 30 crore in its subsidiary, Kinetic Watts and Volts, to boost research, development, and manufacturing for electric vehicle components. This strategic move increases their total investment to Rs 48.5 crore, aiming to enhance electric mobility solutions in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 16:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kinetic Engineering Ltd is set to pour Rs 30 crore into their subsidiary, Kinetic Watts and Volts, signaling a strategic push to amplify their research, development, and manufacturing capacities.

The Pune-based automotive component manufacturer initially established the subsidiary in 2022 to produce essential electric vehicle parts like motors, axles, frames, controllers, and batteries.

With this latest investment, Kinetic Engineering's total commitment rises to Rs 48.5 crore. Managing Director Ajinkya Firodia emphasized that this move underscores their dedication to innovation and marks a proactive step towards a sustainable future, benefiting customers in the Indian market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

