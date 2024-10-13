Kinetic Engineering Bolsters Electric Future with Rs 30 Crore Investment

Kinetic Engineering Ltd is set to pour Rs 30 crore into their subsidiary, Kinetic Watts and Volts, signaling a strategic push to amplify their research, development, and manufacturing capacities.

The Pune-based automotive component manufacturer initially established the subsidiary in 2022 to produce essential electric vehicle parts like motors, axles, frames, controllers, and batteries.

With this latest investment, Kinetic Engineering's total commitment rises to Rs 48.5 crore. Managing Director Ajinkya Firodia emphasized that this move underscores their dedication to innovation and marks a proactive step towards a sustainable future, benefiting customers in the Indian market.

(With inputs from agencies.)