PM GatiShakti: Paving the Path to Integrated Infrastructure in India

Mumbai, October 14, 2024 — As India marks the third anniversary of the National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity, the PM GatiShakti initiative shines as a paradigm of integrated planning and execution in infrastructure. Launched on Durga Ashtami in 2021, this initiative is emblematic of Atma Nirbhar Bharat's spirit.

Avaada Group remains steadfast in supporting these endeavors by propelling innovative and sustainable energy solutions, contributing to national progress. PM GatiShakti unites 44 Central Ministries and 36 States/UTs on a single platform, transcending barriers of disjointed planning to ensure synchronized execution across sectors, cutting delays, logistical costs, and resource inefficiencies.

Significant achievements span enhanced connectivity, such as the optimized 787-kilometer Pune-Bengaluru Expressway, and leveraging technological innovations like GIS and real-time data. Sustainability is prioritized, with efforts focused on eco-friendly project designs that expedite completion while safeguarding natural environments. The social impact is highlighted by initiatives like the PAHUNCH portal, improving educational access in Uttar Pradesh.

Avaada Group's Chairman, Vineet Mittal, affirms commitment to supporting PM GatiShakti, aligning with its vision to advance sustainable practices and innovative solutions. Further strides in digitalization are anticipated, emphasizing advanced digital tools and AI integration, alongside enhancing workforce capabilities through skill development.

