India's Deep Tech Surge: Showcasing Innovation at GITEX 2024

India's burgeoning deep tech sector, comprising over 3,600 startups, is poised to tackle pressing global challenges in fields like cybersecurity, healthcare, and climate change. This potential was spotlighted at GITEX 2024, with more than 100 Indian ICT firms participating under the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) banner.

The focus of India's participation this year is showcasing cutting-edge technology solutions, ranging from artificial intelligence and mobility to financial technology and sustainable innovations. High-profile inaugurations by dignitaries like Ambassador Sunjay Sudhir and Consul General Satish Kumar Sivan underscored the event's significance.

Through strategic international partnerships, like those sealed with Veracity Group from Sri Lanka and the Latvian Investment and Development Agency, the ESC aims to expand trade opportunities and attract significant investments, particularly in deep tech areas with promising returns.

