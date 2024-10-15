Warner Bros Expands Max Streaming to Asia
Warner Bros Discovery is launching its Max streaming service in seven Asian markets, expanding its reach to over 72 markets globally. The platform, offering content from brands like HBO and Cartoon Network, aims to add 6 million subscribers by the end of the third quarter.
The expansion will bring popular content from renowned brands such as HBO, Discovery, and the DC Universe to countries including Indonesia and Singapore.
Previously, Warner Bros announced its aim to boost subscriber numbers by more than 6 million in the third quarter, following its service relaunch in May 2023 and anticipating high demand post-Olympic Games in Europe.
