Warner Bros Expands Max Streaming to Asia

Warner Bros Discovery is set to roll out its Max streaming service across seven Asian markets starting November 19. With this move, the media giant expands its platform's availability to over 72 markets globally.

The expansion will bring popular content from renowned brands such as HBO, Discovery, and the DC Universe to countries including Indonesia and Singapore.

Previously, Warner Bros announced its aim to boost subscriber numbers by more than 6 million in the third quarter, following its service relaunch in May 2023 and anticipating high demand post-Olympic Games in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)