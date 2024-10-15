Left Menu

Warner Bros Expands Max Streaming to Asia

Warner Bros Discovery is launching its Max streaming service in seven Asian markets, expanding its reach to over 72 markets globally. The platform, offering content from brands like HBO and Cartoon Network, aims to add 6 million subscribers by the end of the third quarter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 12:50 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 12:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Warner Bros Discovery is set to roll out its Max streaming service across seven Asian markets starting November 19. With this move, the media giant expands its platform's availability to over 72 markets globally.

The expansion will bring popular content from renowned brands such as HBO, Discovery, and the DC Universe to countries including Indonesia and Singapore.

Previously, Warner Bros announced its aim to boost subscriber numbers by more than 6 million in the third quarter, following its service relaunch in May 2023 and anticipating high demand post-Olympic Games in Europe.

