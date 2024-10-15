Left Menu

PDRL and Stratus Join Forces to Revolutionize Drone Technology

PDRL has partnered with Russian firm Stratus to enhance drone technology in India and Russia. This strategic alliance will combine PDRL's AeroGCS software with Stratus's UAVProf Drone Simulator to improve drone operations in both countries, particularly benefiting India's agricultural sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 14:59 IST
PDRL and Stratus Join Forces to Revolutionize Drone Technology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

PDRL has formed a strategic alliance with Russian firm Stratus to revolutionize drone technology in India and Russia.

Announced on Tuesday, PDRL's memorandum of understanding with Stratus LLC, a specialist in unmanned aviation technology, promises to enhance drone control and operations.

The partnership will merge PDRL's AeroGCS software with the UAVProf Drone Simulator by Stratus LLC, offering innovative solutions that are set to transform the fast-growing agricultural drone sector in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024