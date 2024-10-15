PDRL and Stratus Join Forces to Revolutionize Drone Technology
PDRL has partnered with Russian firm Stratus to enhance drone technology in India and Russia. This strategic alliance will combine PDRL's AeroGCS software with Stratus's UAVProf Drone Simulator to improve drone operations in both countries, particularly benefiting India's agricultural sector.
PDRL has formed a strategic alliance with Russian firm Stratus to revolutionize drone technology in India and Russia.
Announced on Tuesday, PDRL's memorandum of understanding with Stratus LLC, a specialist in unmanned aviation technology, promises to enhance drone control and operations.
The partnership will merge PDRL's AeroGCS software with the UAVProf Drone Simulator by Stratus LLC, offering innovative solutions that are set to transform the fast-growing agricultural drone sector in India.
