Muted Futures as U.S. Investors Pause After Market Rally

U.S. stock index futures remained largely unchanged on Tuesday as investors paused to evaluate recent financial gains and assess quarterly reports from major companies such as Bank of America and UnitedHealth. The Dow and Nasdaq indices experienced slight dips following Monday's rally.

UnitedHealth observed a 3.8% decline in premarket trading due to increased medical expenses in Q3, while Johnson & Johnson benefited from lifting its profit forecast. A significant spotlight is on upcoming earnings from financial giants Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.

Shares in Nvidia, a key player in AI, dropped after the U.S. considered restricting advanced chip exports. Investors are closely watching tech stocks, while anticipating potential shifts in Federal Reserve policy with speeches and economic data releases forthcoming.

