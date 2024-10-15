Left Menu

Muted Futures as U.S. Investors Pause After Market Rally

U.S. stock index futures showed little movement as investors paused following a recent market rally. Key companies like UnitedHealth and Bank of America released their quarterly earnings, impacting market dynamics. Analysts anticipate further growth driven by strong third-quarter earnings, especially in the technology sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:51 IST
Muted Futures as U.S. Investors Pause After Market Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures remained largely unchanged on Tuesday as investors paused to evaluate recent financial gains and assess quarterly reports from major companies such as Bank of America and UnitedHealth. The Dow and Nasdaq indices experienced slight dips following Monday's rally.

UnitedHealth observed a 3.8% decline in premarket trading due to increased medical expenses in Q3, while Johnson & Johnson benefited from lifting its profit forecast. A significant spotlight is on upcoming earnings from financial giants Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.

Shares in Nvidia, a key player in AI, dropped after the U.S. considered restricting advanced chip exports. Investors are closely watching tech stocks, while anticipating potential shifts in Federal Reserve policy with speeches and economic data releases forthcoming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024