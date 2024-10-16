China Calls for Security Reviews of Intel Products

The Cybersecurity Association of China on Wednesday called for security reviews of Intel products, asserting that the American chipmaker has repeatedly jeopardized the country's national security and interests.

In a significant move last year, the Chinese cyberspace regulator banned domestic operators of key infrastructure from acquiring products from U.S. memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. The decision followed a network security review that found the company's products lacking.

This latest development further intensifies the technological rivalry between the U.S. and China, with implications for global tech and business sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)