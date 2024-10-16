Left Menu

India Extends 5G Technology Support to Myanmar

India has offered to assist Myanmar in establishing 5G mobile systems. This development follows India's successful 5G telephony services launch in 2022. The initiative was part of discussions in the recent India-Myanmar joint trade committee meeting, which also explored cooperation in the shipping sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India is stepping up its technological diplomacy by offering to help Myanmar set up 5G mobile systems, according to a government official's statement on Wednesday. The move signals India's growing prowess in telecommunications, following its 5G launch in 2022.

In a span of just 21 months, India successfully covered 98 percent of its districts and 90 percent of its villages with 5G capabilities. This remarkable growth provides a strong foundation for aiding Myanmar in its 5G development.

In addition to the 5G collaboration, the eighth India-Myanmar joint trade committee meeting also explored potential cooperation in the shipping sector, with a focus on a coastal shipping agreement. This indicates a broader spectrum of collaboration between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

