India Extends 5G Technology Support to Myanmar

India is stepping up its technological diplomacy by offering to help Myanmar set up 5G mobile systems, according to a government official's statement on Wednesday. The move signals India's growing prowess in telecommunications, following its 5G launch in 2022.

In a span of just 21 months, India successfully covered 98 percent of its districts and 90 percent of its villages with 5G capabilities. This remarkable growth provides a strong foundation for aiding Myanmar in its 5G development.

In addition to the 5G collaboration, the eighth India-Myanmar joint trade committee meeting also explored potential cooperation in the shipping sector, with a focus on a coastal shipping agreement. This indicates a broader spectrum of collaboration between the two nations.

