Illegal Mapping Activities in China by Foreign Firm Exposed

China's state security ministry uncovered a foreign company's illegal geographic mapping under the guise of autonomous driving research. The firm, ineligible for such activities, collaborated with a Chinese partner, risking state secrets. Legal action has been initiated amid rising national security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:32 IST
In recent developments, China's state security ministry has identified a foreign company involved in unauthorized geographic mapping activities within the country. The operations were falsely presented as research in autonomous driving, the ministry disclosed on its WeChat account.

Reportedly, the foreign firm, which is not permitted to conduct such surveying and mapping tasks in China, used high-tech equipment and collaborations with a licensed Chinese mapping company to collect sensitive geographic data. This data was reportedly transferred overseas under expert guidance from foreign technicians.

The state security organs, alongside relevant departments, have held the involved companies and personnel legally accountable. Strict policies in China require geographic data, particularly for autonomous driving development, to be secured due to national security concerns. The regulation restricts foreign entities from such mapping endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

