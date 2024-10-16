Left Menu

Prada's Stellar Fashion Statement: The Future of Lunar Spacesuits

Italian luxury brand Prada partners with Axiom Space to create innovative spacesuits for NASA's Artemis 3 moon mission, blending functionality with elegance. The design aims to withstand extreme lunar conditions. This collaboration highlights the trend of luxury brands entering the space exploration and tourism sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prada and Axiom Space have unveiled a new spacesuit designed for NASA's Artemis 3 mission, set for 2026. The suit, named AxEMU, enhances traditional designs with red trim and grey patches, while prioritizing both functionality and aesthetics for challenging lunar conditions.

Presented at the International Astronautical Congress, the spacesuit is engineered to withstand extreme temperatures and allow astronauts to perform spacewalks for hours. Extensive testing, including underwater simulations, indicates the suit is nearing its final development stage.

This collaboration is part of a broader trend where luxury brands like Prada and Hilton explore potential roles in space exploration and tourism, with previous partnerships including Pierre Cardin's training suit for the European Space Agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

