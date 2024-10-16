Prada's Stellar Fashion Statement: The Future of Lunar Spacesuits

Prada and Axiom Space have unveiled a new spacesuit designed for NASA's Artemis 3 mission, set for 2026. The suit, named AxEMU, enhances traditional designs with red trim and grey patches, while prioritizing both functionality and aesthetics for challenging lunar conditions.

Presented at the International Astronautical Congress, the spacesuit is engineered to withstand extreme temperatures and allow astronauts to perform spacewalks for hours. Extensive testing, including underwater simulations, indicates the suit is nearing its final development stage.

This collaboration is part of a broader trend where luxury brands like Prada and Hilton explore potential roles in space exploration and tourism, with previous partnerships including Pierre Cardin's training suit for the European Space Agency.

